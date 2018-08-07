Delhi rain alert! IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ in Delhi-NCR region today, NDMA issues alert for other states too

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Delhi and other parts of the country on Tuesday and over the next few days. The IMD said that heavy to very heavy rain is expected to lash Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, among other states today. The northeast states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain, it said.

The Met department said that squally winds between 40-60 kmph will prevail along and off West Bengal and Odisha coasts. The eastern states including West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand will see a change in weather with heavy to very heavy rain likely to lash the region.

It said that rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely along the coastal areas in Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat. IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and shift their base to a safe location.

The NDMA has also issued an alert over heavy rainfall in the states mentioned by the IMD.

07 Aug:Very heavy rain likely in Odisha,Chhattisgarh,Himachal,Kerala,Assam,Meghalaya,Nagaland,Manipur,Mizoram,Tripura,SubHimalayan,W.B,Sikkim,Jharkhand,Bihar,JK,Utt’khand,Haryana,

Delhi,East MP,Konkan,Goa,Madhya Maharashtra,Vidarbha Coastal & South Interior Karnataka. IMD pic.twitter.com/Ov39KmFWbv — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 7, 2018

The Western ghats may also see heavy rain today. The weather department said that Konkan and Goa will see a heavy downpour. Central states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra will also see heavy rain.

Heavy rain alerts have also been issued for Karnataka and interior southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The IMD said that heavy to heavy rain is expected to lash Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Kerala on Wednesday. Heavy rain at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and sub-Himalayan region is also likely tomorrow.

States like Rajasthan and Gujarat will witness heavy downpour on Wednesday, it said.

The IMD said that heavy rains at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, the western region of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka is likely on Thursday.

The notification comes days after private weather agency Skymet revised the monsoon prediction from normal to below normal.

Heavy rain last month had inundated many cities in the country including Delhi and Mumbai, thus crippling the life. Several states including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are already witnessing heavy rainfall. Incidents of landslide and flash flood have halted the movement of traffic on major roads. In Uttar Pradesh, over 50 people have lost their lives due to heavy rainfall. In West Bangal’s Bankura, two-storey building was collapsed last week after heavy rain triggered a flood in the district. Southern states including Kerala have also seen many towns getting submerged into rain water.