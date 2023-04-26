A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road in New Delhi after the school administration said they received bomb threat through email on Wednesday morning, reported ANI.

Rajesh Deo, DCP South East, said that no suspicious object has been found in the school yet.

“There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings,” he said.

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 AM.

In another incident, the Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice, in April and November 2022.

On April 12, a threat was made via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. Later, it was found that it was a hoax.