scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Delhi school receives bomb threat, no suspicious object found yet, says police

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 AM.

Written by India News Desk
DPS Mathura Road
Delhi Police's Bomb Detection Team arrives at the premises of Delhi Public School at Mathura Road after the school authorities received a bomb threat through email, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road in New Delhi after the school administration said they received bomb threat through email on Wednesday morning, reported ANI.

Rajesh Deo, DCP South East, said that no suspicious object has been found in the school yet.

“There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings,” he said.

Also Read
Also Read

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 AM.

In another incident, the Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice, in April and November 2022.

On April 12, a threat was made via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. Later, it was found that it was a hoax.

More Stories on
Delhi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 10:36 IST

Stock Market