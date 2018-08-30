Delhi private schools not to celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5; here is why

Two teachers and the principal of a school were arrested after a Class IX student allegedly committed suicide. Parents had accused teacher and the school of harassing the student.

Several Private schools in Delhi have decided not to celebrate the Teachers’ Day on September 5. A few of those are likely to observe a muted celebrations. The private schools have taken this decision citing “spate of arrests” of teachers and principals in the national capital. The school authorities also alleged that they were treated in poor, unfair manner. An association of over 160 senior secondary private schools, The National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), has reportedly issued an advisory to schools.

The Affordable Private Schools’ Association has also decided not to celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5. “We, the educationist fraternity, have to restore the value in our society and respect of the teachers, so that we can bring trust in the system,” it said in a statement. Earlier on August 21, the Springdales Education Society had sent a note stating it will not be hosting the Teachers’ Day dinner this year.

The Springdales Education Society circular said this is “owing to a series of disturbing events in schools, in and outside Delhi, where principals and teachers have been held accountable for situations that in many instances have not been the responsibility of schools and their management”. “Teachers are being targeted on unproven allegations of a lack of safety of school children. The relationship between the school and parents, too, is merely transactional and not what we desire it to be or what it used to be,” it said.

Two teachers and the principal of a school were arrested after a Class IX student allegedly committed suicide. Parents had accused teacher and the school of harassing the student.

Earlier in April, the National Coalition for School Education (NCSE) had demanded reforms in education, including amendment to the Right to Education Act. Speaking to reporters, NCSE chairman Kulbhushan Sharma said, “While the state of education calls for urgent reform, the government seems to be working only for appeasement and quick fix.” “Amendments needs to be made to RTE legislation for learning outcome-based school recognition system instead of mere infrastructure-based norms, which have led thousands of schools to close down,” Sharma said.