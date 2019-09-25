Are you a tenant living in Delhi? Here’s how you can avail Arvind Kejriwal’s latest scheme and reduce your power bills drastically

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/PTI)

Delhi tenant electricity scheme: In an apparent bid to woo voters ahead of Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has unleashed several schemes benefiting the middle class. The latest in the series is an electricity scheme designed especially for those who have rented accommodation. The move will benefit lakhs of tenants who were not able to avail the Delhi government’s electricity subsidy scheme under which there is no charge for electricity consumption of up to 200 units.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched – Mukhyamantri Kiraydar Bijlee Meter Yojna – to provide electricity to renters on subsidised rates. This will empower people living in rented accommodation to avail of the government’s free power scheme. As per the scheme announced by Kejriwal last month, those who consume up to 200 units of electricity, will get no electricity bill. Consumers of 201-400 units of electricity will receive approximately 50 per cent subsidy on their power bill.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal’s power-packed poll sop for Delhi: Free electricity for residents consuming less than 200 unit

Users will have to apply for a pre-paid electricity meter to avail the benefits of the new scheme. Here’s how one can get a pre-paid meter:

1. To apply for pre-paid meter for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, one can visit the company’s website – www.tatapower-ddl.com. After logging on to the website, you can fill in the required details.

2. Alternatively, you can also send SMS to the power distribution company to get a new pre-paid electricity meter. Type TPDDL NEW and send to 56070.

??GOOD NEWS FOR ALL TENANTS LIVING IN DELHI You can now avail the benefits of Delhi Government’s Electricity Subsidy under Mukhyamantri Kiraydaar Bilji Meter Yojana. All You have to do is REQUEST for a Pre – Paid meter from BSES Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jL49rjzWFO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 25, 2019

3. You can also call the 24-hour free helpline number 19124 for availing the service.

How to apply for pre-paid meter for BSES

1. Apply online – www.bsesdelhi.com or through BSES Delhi mobile app. You will be required to pay the demand note to get the meter installed at your house.

2. You can also fix an appointment for door step mobility services of BSES by calling the Bijli Digi Seva Kendra (DSK) at 19123 or 39999797.

3. You can personally visit BRPL Division Office to complete the documentation formalities, pay demand note and get the meter installed.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due early next year, however, the ruling AAP has already hit the campaign mode launching several populist schemes. CM Kejriwal had in August announced free electricity for city residents who consume less than 200 units. He had also announced free metro rides for women, but the decision soon ran into trouble with the DMRC raising concerns over the scheme’s feasibility.