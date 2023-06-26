scorecardresearch
Delhi: Shocking daylight robbery caught on cam! Armed bikers flee with Rs 2 lakh cash inside busy Pragati Maidan tunnel – WATCH

The Delhi Police said a case has been registered against unknown persons and efforts are underway to apprehend the criminals.

Written by India News Desk
delhi robbery, pragati maidan robbery
CCTV footage of the incident, confirmed by the Delhi Police, shows four armed bike-borne men waylaying a white cab inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi on June 24. (Screenshot/ANI)

In a shocking case of a daylight crime reported from the national capital, bike-borne robbers waylaid a delivery associate and his associate at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel and fled with Rs 2 lakh on Saturday.

CCTV footage of the incident, confirmed by the Delhi Police, shows four men riding on two bikes stopping a white cab inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel in Delhi. Two of the robbers then get down and point their guns at the occupants of the car. One of them then opens the rear left door of the car and snatches a black bag.

The robbers then get back on the bikes and flee. The incident that the CCTV footage pertains to is from June 24, The Delhi Police confirmed.

According to the police, a case has been registered against unknown persons and efforts are underway to apprehend the criminals.

Delhi Police

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 11:49 IST

