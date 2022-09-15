Delhi power subsidy: Want to continue receiving lower power bills? Here’s how you can do it on WhatsApp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that residents of Delhi have the option to choose whether they wish to avail free electricity scheme or opt out of it and pay the full sum. Beginning October 2022, subsidy will be extended to only those who choose to apply for it.

With the new move, the power subsidy provided by the Delhi government will no longer be available by default.

In the present scheme, those whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges, while consumers who use up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy.

Also Read: Opting power subsidy: Adequate arrangements for hassle-free process, say Discoms

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said that the government provided power subsidies worth around Rs 3,000 crore per year in Delhi, adding that both physical and electronic methods will be available for people to apply for subsidy.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the subsidy form on your WhatsApp number.

-Add +91 7011311111 number on WhatsApp

-Write a ‘Hi’ and send it to this number.

-You will receive the form, fill it, and hit the send button.

-Alternatively, you can give a missed call at +91 7011311111.

-You will receive a message with a link containing a form.

-Fill the form and you can opt for a subsidy.

-You can also scan the QR code on the subsidy form attached with the latest BSES bill.

-Click the SMS link that you have received on the number registered with BSES.

-You will receive a message confirming that the subsidy is active on the bill.

One can also fill the form offline. To avail subsidy the physical way, one needs to walk up to the BRPL/BYPL division office with the subsidy form enclosed with the latest electricity bill.

Within three days of registration either through physical or electronic methods, residents will get a confirmation e-mail or SMS about their registration to continue with the subsidy.

Also Read: Power subsidy in Delhi from today only if consumers ask for it: Here’s how you can opt in

Those who apply till October 31 will get the subsidy for the month of October. However, those who do not do so will have to pay their bills in full sum (without the subsidy) and can apply next month to get the subsidy.

Kejriwal said that there are a total 58 lakh domestic power consumers in Delhi out of which 47 lakh avail subsidy, including 30 lakh who get zero bills, and 16-17 lakh others who get 50 percent subsidy.