Delhi power cut alert! National capital headed towards electricity crisis as thermal stations face coal shortage

Delhiites are in for more bad news as there continues to be no respite from the tremendous heatwave in the national capital as well as the rest of the country. The capital might be heading for an acute power supply as thermal power stations that are supplying electricity in Delhi are having a shortage of coal, according to a report by TOI. The capital gets about 2,325 mega watt from coal-based plants. However, the supply has currently fallen to 1,355 mega watt. As per the report, the supply can even touch as low as 490 mega watt.

As the capital is having acute shortage of power than its allocation from thermal power plants, leading discoms to buy power at a higher cost from exchanges, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has written a to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on May 17, urging him to resolve the “crisis”. On Friday, Jain complained that Goyal did not respond to his SOS yet.

An official in the power department, has however claimed that outages being reported from a number of areas in the national capital were due to faults at the local level. “The shortfall is being met by buying power at a substantially higher rate from power exchanges,” officials were quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Jain, in his letter, said that the coal-based Dadri I and II and Badarpur plants are having coal shortage, and “at present some of them have coal stock availability for only one-two days”. The situation has increased as two major lines of the power grid are closed.

In March, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) announced a restructuring of power tariff, reducing electricity rates across all consumer categories. The revision, in which the fixed charge component of bills were increased while energy charges were slashed, will help those who consume more than 400 units every month. Delhiites, who consume between 0-400 units per subsidy of 50 per cent on energy charges in the national capital.

According to revised energy charges for 2018-19, those who consumers who use between 0-200 units will be charged Rs 3 each unit. It is reduced to Rs 1 from prevailing charges. Those consuming 201-400, 401-800, 801-1200 units are required to pay Rs 4.5, Rs 6.5, Rs 7 respectively. The present charges for these categories are Rs 5.95, Rs 7.30, and Rs 8.10 respectively.