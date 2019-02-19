Delhi: Ponty Chadha’s nephew rams Bentley into autorickshaw, foreign tourist dies

After the Bentley rammed into the auto at the traffic signal, it hit a tree and two poles. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A tourist from Turkmenistan died while two others were injured after a Bentley Bentayga rammed into their autorickshaw in New Delhi’s posh Chanakyapuri area on Monday afternoon. The driver of the car is said to be 19-year-old Asees Singh Chadha and was allegedly driving the vehicle at a very high speed.

The 19-year-old is the nephew of late business tycoon Ponty Chadha, a prominent liquor baron and founder of the Wave group. He had died in a shootout with his brother eight years ago. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said that the accused has been nabbed.

“A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the accused at Chanakyapuri police station. He has been arrested,” the top cop was quoted in a report by The Indian Express.

Police said that the car hit the auto at a traffic signal. Jagdish Beniwal (48), a property dealer called a CAT ambulance which rushed the three women occupants, all from Turkmenistan, and the auto driver to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Beniwal was standing near the traffic signal where he saw the vehicle ramming an auto.

“The impact was such that the auto hit a tree and two poles, and was completely mangled. There was blood everywhere,” Beniwal said.

Source: ANI

Beniwal also claimed that the luxury car was escorted by two police vehicles. DCP Verma confirmed the news. “Asees is a Punjab Police protectee, and those vehicles were only escorting him.”

According to police, after hitting the auto, the luxury car hit a lamp-post. Chadha was caught by the bystanders there and was then handed over to police, an officer said. Police have confirmed that Asees is the son of Rajinder Singh Chadha, who is Ponty’s brother and the current chairman of the Wave group.

Asees went to London after he completed his studies in Delhi and had come back to India in 2018 to join his father’s business. Chadha was driving to his office from his father’s office when the accident happened, a senior police officer stated.

Raghubir Singh (40) was ferrying Alajanowa Gulsat (51), Atayewa Almagul (33) and Gulayim (55) in his autorickshaw.

Almagul suffered minor injuries while Gulayim sustained multiple fractures to the right hand. Auto driver Raghubir Singh, who is a resident of Sangam Vihar, lives with his wife and two teenaged children. He was discharged after receiving first aid.

Raghubir Singh’s brother-in-law said that Sanjay had bought a new auto just a year ago. The three-wheeler was completely damaged in the accident. Singh said that his relative suffered injuries on his knees, feet and face.