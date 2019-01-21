Delhi pollution today: Capital air stays in ‘very poor’ category, respite expected in three days

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 10:19 AM

The overall PM2.5 level in Delhi was recorded at 279 in the 'poor' category while the PM10 level was recorded at 331 under 'very poor' category.

11 trains are running late in Delhi due to foggy weather conditions and low visibility. (Source: ANI)

The overall air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning with no appreciable change. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 331 on Monday morning.

The air quality is expected to improve a few notches as good wind speed would continue to disperse the prominent pollutants faster than the accumulation due to cold weather condition and fog, SAFAR said. However, moderate foggy conditions which are likely to prevail over Delhi-NCR region for the next two days may not allow significant improvement in the air quality. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ range for the next three days with declining magnitude.

As predicted by SAFAR earlier, an active western disturbance is expected to cause fairly widespread moisture intrusion over the northern region of India including Delhi. If this western disturbance causes a sufficient amount of rain, the AQI would improve to ‘poor’ quickly.

On Monday morning, the prominent pollutants PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 2.5 micrometres) was in poor category and PM10 (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of fewer than 10 micrometres) was in the ‘very poor’ category at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-3, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, 11 trains are running late in Delhi due to foggy weather conditions and low visibility.

