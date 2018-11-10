Delhi pollution today: Air pollution ‘severe’, Visibility drops to 700 metres

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 11:22 AM

Visibility dropped to 700 metres on Saturday morning as pollution levels remained severe at many places in the city besides a fog envelope, the Met said.

Air pollution ‘severe’, Visibility drops to 700 metres (Reuters)

Visibility dropped to 700 metres on Saturday morning as pollution levels remained severe at many places in the city besides a fog envelope, the Met said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average, while the maximum was likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

“The sky will be clear with fog or mist in the early part of the day. While there will be smog or haze later on,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent while visibility stood at 700 metres.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Air quality in the city and adjoining areas continued to remain “severe” in Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari and Dwarka, while it was a notch below at “very poor” in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, ITO, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Lodhi colony.

Following Diwali on November 7, a thick haze had enveloped Delhi-NCR. It had reached “hazardous” levels on Thursday with AQI recorded at 999 around India Gate area.

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi pollution today: Air pollution ‘severe’, Visibility drops to 700 metres
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition