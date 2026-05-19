Delhi-NCR has once again come under anti-pollution restrictions after air quality in the national capital deteriorated into the “poor” category, prompting authorities to activate Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 208, triggering the first level of pollution-control curbs across the National Capital Region.

CAQM cites unfavourable weather conditions

In its official order, the Commission said adverse meteorological conditions were contributing to the sudden rise in pollution levels despite the summer season.

Citing forecasts from the India Meteorological Department, the CAQM warned that air quality across Delhi and neighbouring regions is likely to remain in the “poor” category over the next few days.

“The Sub-Committee accordingly decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect,” the Commission said in its statement.

Authorities have also directed all implementing agencies to intensify pollution-control measures and ensure AQI levels do not deteriorate further.

The latest move marks one of the rare instances of GRAP curbs being imposed during May, a period when pollution levels usually improve due to seasonal weather changes.

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What measures come under GRAP Stage-I?

Under Stage-I of GRAP, multiple anti-pollution actions are enforced across Delhi-NCR to control dust and emissions. These include mechanised road sweeping and regular water sprinkling, strict dust-control measures at construction and demolition sites, proper waste management and prevention of open waste burning, enhanced checks on polluting vehicles and measures to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Authorities have also urged citizens to cooperate with pollution-control efforts and follow the public advisory issued under the GRAP citizen charter.