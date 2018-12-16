Delhi Pollution: NDMC introduces 300 smart bikes as measure to tackle NCR’s dipping Air Quality

Delhi Air Pollution: This step has been taken to bridge the gap in the last-mile-connectivity and reduce pollution.

Delhi Air Pollution: As a measure towards curbing the dipping air quality in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday introduced as many as 300 smart bikes. These bikes have been introduced as part of the Public Bicycle Share (PBS) service and they will be made available to the people across the city, Times Now reported. This step has been taken to bridge the gap in the last-mile-connectivity and reduce pollution.

According to an official release, Naresh Kumar, the NDMC chairman, while talking about this new initiative, said that these 300 smart bikes will be made available for public use across 50 stations in the New Delhi area. In addition, 200 more bikes will be added to the existing numbers by the end of December.

Also read| Yogi Adityanath’s UP govt now plans to install status of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Swami Vivekananda, two others

People who wish to use the services of these smart bikes need to note that, these will be available free of cost for members for the first 30 minutes. After the first half an hour, Rs 10 will be charged for every subsequent 30 minutes after that. Non-members need to note that they will have to pay Rs 10 for every 30 minutes. The New Delhi Municipal Council will be giving out passes for smart bikes on weekly, monthly, and yearly basis.

A similar initiative was taken up by the Mumbai civic body earlier this month. Similar services have been launched in Gujarat’s Surat and Maharashtra’s Nanded city near Pune. Environmental activists have welcomed this step by the civic bodies and have stated that this step by them will help in tackling pollution.