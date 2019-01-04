Delhi Pollution: National capital dipped in fog, air quality worsens; 1-day ban on entry of trucks from today

Air quality remained in the ‘severe’ zone with the overall Air Quality Index at 444, with PM 2.5 and PM10 as major pollutants. (PTI)

National capital Delhi witnessed dense fog on Friday Morning. The low visibility affected train and air movement in the city. On Thursday, the air quality remained in the ‘severe’ zone with the overall Air Quality Index at 444, with PM 2.5 and PM10 as major pollutants. The ‘severe-plus’ condition that has prevailed in the national capital for more than 30 hours saw PM 2.5 levels exceeding 300 microgrammes per cubic meter.

Delhi: Fog engulfs the national capital; #visuals from Dhaula Kuan area pic.twitter.com/85CEKyA5wx — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the EPCA banned the entry of trucks in the national capital in wake of deteriorating air quality. However, trucks bearing the essential goods might be allowed in the city. The ban will be implemented for 24 hours starting Friday morning. This is a part of measures by Environment Pollution Authority after the Supreme Court on Thursday issued directions to take urgent steps under the Graded Response Action Plan from Friday onwards keeping in the mind the worsening air quality.

Earlier, EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal in his letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev suggested that entry of trucks be stopped if the situation does not improve by Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the dense fog pressed the airport authorities to cancel 6 domestic flights which included 4 departure and 2 arrival flights. The departures of flights resumed two hours after the halt due to the bad weather. Arrivals, however, were on schedule. Flyers also complained of getting stuck at the runway for more than an hour.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday before it deteriorated to ‘severe’ on Wednesday. The pollution control authority, as per the recommendations made by the Central Pollution Control Board Task Force, has also directed to issue a public notice asking people to minimise the use of personal vehicles and avoid prolonged exposure because of unhealthy air.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 in ‘Very poor’ category at 385 and PM 10 at 411 in ‘Severe’ category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/B50aBUVOIG — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2019

The task force has also recommended that measures which are already in force, must continue with intensified action by implementing agencies, particularly with regard to traffic congestion, open burning of waste and industrial emissions.