Delhi air pollution LIVE Updates: Dense fog envelops capital, AQI plunges to ‘hazardous’ category

Delhi air pollution Live updates: A thick blanket of smog covered the National Capital Region as the air quality dipped further on Monday with the pollution level being marked as ‘hazardous’. The coming week is considered crucial as Diwali festivities and an untoward weather situation could further choke the capital, experts said. Air quality in Mandir Marg, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was in ‘hazardous’ category.
Air pollution levels in Delhi and nearby areas have increased in the last few days. According to reports, the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have caused a sudden rise in the air pollution level. The government has banned all construction work in Delhi-NCR and vehicles older than 10 years from plying on the roads. On Sunday, the teams deployed to monitor the implementation measures to fight pollution collected nearly Rs 83 lakh from the violators. An action plan by the central and state governments to deal with air pollution in the national capital coming into effect on November 1.
Also Read: Delhi air quality to turn ‘severe’ between November 4-9, IMD explains why
With the AQI level at 349, Delhi's Anand Vihar is at Very Poor category as on 10 am . Dense amog covered the national capital in the morning, two days ahead of Diwali. Authorities have alredy taken a number of steps to reduce the pollution level in Delhi and adjoining areas.
The government has ordered suspension of civil construction in Delhi-NCR to combat rising air pollution level. All stone crushers and hot mix plants generating dust pollution have also been asked to shut. Besides, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed the Transport Department to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and impose heavy penalty.
The Noida administration has ordered schools to shut in view of the rising level of pollution. The speed of wind at 11 kmph has improved the air quality to moderate but it continues remain a cause of concern for the authorities as level of pollution is expected to increase on Diwali.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a penalty of over Rs 83 lakh was imposed on violators on Sunday who were found violating the Clean Air Campaign. Several teams of the CPCB have been deployed in Delhi-NCR to monitor implementation of measures to combat pollution under the campaign. The 10 days ‘Clean Air Campaign’ began on November 1. It has been launched by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to monitor and report polluting activities as well as to ensure quick action. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a penalty of over Rs 83 lakh was imposed on violators on Sunday who were found violating the Clean Air Campaign. Several teams of the CPCB have been deployed in Delhi-NCR to monitor implementation of measures to combat pollution under the campaign. The 10 days ‘Clean Air Campaign’ began on November 1. It has been launched by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan to monitor and report polluting activities as well as to ensure quick action. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Fire breaks out a dumping ground in Jangpura area of Delhi. According to police, fire engines have been rushed to the site and an operation is underway to bring the flames down.
Last week, the IMD had predicted that air quality in Delhi will deteriorate further due to unfavourable weather conditions, pollutions during Diwali and crop-residue burning in Punjab and Haryana. It had said that Delhi's air quality will become ‘severe’ between November 4 and 9. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
In Lodhi Road area of the national capital, prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 in 'Poor' categor. Two days ahead of the Diwali, air quality has plunged to hazardous category in Delhi. In neaby cities of Noida and Ghaziabad, the situation is no different.
A thick layer of smog has covered the Rajpath in the heart of the national capital. The visibility has also dropped. Besides, the numbers of people visiting the Rajpath daily morning for exercise have also come down.