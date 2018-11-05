Delhi air pollution LIVE Updates: Dense fog envelops capital, AQI plunges to ‘hazardous’ category

Delhi pollution LIVE Updates: Dense fog envelops capital, air quality plunges to ‘hazardous’ category

Delhi air pollution Live updates: A thick blanket of smog covered the National Capital Region as the air quality dipped further on Monday with the pollution level being marked as ‘hazardous’. The coming week is considered crucial as Diwali festivities and an untoward weather situation could further choke the capital, experts said. Air quality in Mandir Marg, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was in ‘hazardous’ category.

Air pollution levels in Delhi and nearby areas have increased in the last few days. According to reports, the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana have caused a sudden rise in the air pollution level. The government has banned all construction work in Delhi-NCR and vehicles older than 10 years from plying on the roads. On Sunday, the teams deployed to monitor the implementation measures to fight pollution collected nearly Rs 83 lakh from the violators. An action plan by the central and state governments to deal with air pollution in the national capital coming into effect on November 1.

