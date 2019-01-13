Delhi pollution level today: Air quality in ‘severe’ category, rainfall might bring respite

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 1:07 PM

The overall PM2.5 level -- fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers -- in Delhi was at 273, while the PM10 level was at 426.

Delhi pollution level today: Air quality in ‘severe’ category, rainfall might bring respite

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘severe’ category Sunday due to a reduced wind speed even as authorities have forecast rainfall in the next couple of days which they said might lower the pollution level. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city was 416, which falls in the ‘severe’ category.

An AQI between 100 and 200 comes under the ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, while that between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’. As many as 24 areas recorded ‘severe’ air quality and seven ‘very poor’ air quality, the CPCB said.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida and Greater Noida recorded ‘severe’ air quality, it said.

The overall PM2.5 level — fine particulate matters in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers — in Delhi was at 273, while the PM10 level was at 426, it said. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality may improve in the next two days under the influence of light rains which is expected thereafter.

Read Also| Bill prohibiting commercial surrogacy evokes mixed response 

“The overall air quality will deteriorate further, with small fluctuations in the next three days if it does not rain. Other meteorological conditions are not favourable although foggy conditions are likely to reduce now,” the SAFAR said. It said the air quality will deteriorate further by Sunday to remain in the border of very poor to severe and then to start improving depending on rain.

“In any case, the AQI will start receding by Tuesday but to remain in very poor. Other meteorological conditions are not favourable although foggy conditions are likely to reduce now,” it said.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category Wednesday and Thursday with increased wind speed which helps in cleansing the air before slipping into very poor category Friday afternoon, the air quality slipped to severe category.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi pollution level today: Air quality in ‘severe’ category, rainfall might bring respite
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition