Delhi Pollution: EPCA extends ban on entry of trucks, construction activities till November 12

In its communique to Delhi Chief Secretary, the EPCA said that it found “massive amounts of industrial waste” on its visit to Mundka.

The Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) Saturday extended till November 12 the ban on industries using coal & biomass (including brick kilns), ban on entry of truck traffic to Delhi (except essential commodities) and ban on other construction activities. The closure of Mundka Industrial area including plastic factory complex is also extended till 12th November. In its communique to Delhi Chief Secretary, the EPCA said that it found “massive amounts of industrial waste” on its visit to Mundka.

Earlier, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had informed EPCA on November 9 that given the prevailing adverse conditions, these measures will remain implemented till November 12, when it will further review the situation and inform the latter accordingly.

On Friday, EPCA Chairperson Bhure Lal assured that the Supreme Court-appointed body would go after vehicles causing pollution in the city. Lal had also assured that “the EPCA would go after polluting vehicles, which are increasing the pollution”. “We would be able to identify the polluting vehicles by the colour of the sticker they have,” he said.

In August, the Supreme Court had accepted a proposal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) which suggested that hologram-based orange sticker would be put on diesel-run vehicles, while light blue colour sticker would be used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel. The date of registration of the vehicle would also be printed on these stickers, the ministry had said.

He also said people should have abided by the direction of the Supreme Court on bursting of firecrackers in the stipulated time frame of 8 pm to 10 pm. Delhi saw a spike in pollution on Thursday night as it recorded its worst air quality of the year the morning after Diwali, with the pollution level ten times the permissible limit due to the rampant bursting of toxic firecrackers in gross violation of a Supreme Court order, authorities said.

City’s air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category on Friday despite a slow but “significant” improvement in pollution levels. Despite much noise, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said stubble burning in neighbouring states on Thursday was the “largest-ever recorded” for this year with 2,100 fire counts.