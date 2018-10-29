Delhi pollution alert! Air quality deteriorates further, thick blanket of haze in national capital

By: | Published: October 29, 2018 11:25 AM

The national capital on Monday was enveloped in a thick blanket of haze with the minimum temperature recorded at 15.5 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the air quality continued to deteriorate.

The air quality spiralled into the "severe" category in Jahangirpuri in north Delhi, Mundaka in West Delhi, Dwaraka sub-city in south Delhi and Anand Vihar in east Delhi.

“The sky will remain clear throughout the day,” said an India Meteorological Department official.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 83 per cent.

Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Sunday, with the highest reading of 381, whereas an average reading of 348 of PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and 10 recorded at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The situation is not set to change any sooner, while it may only get worse towards Diwali, warned CPCB.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.6 degrees Celsius, both the season’s average.

