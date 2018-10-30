Delhi Pollution: Air quality worsens as smog envelops NCR, authorities say next 3 days critical

Authorities stated that as the neighbouring states continue stubble burning, the air quality which is already at the brink of turning severe as of Tuesday morning may soon intensify. (PTI)

As the temperatures continue to fall in the national capital, the residents are witnessing the worst air pollution of the season as air quality reached very poor levels. According to a PTI report, data released by the Central Pollution Control Board shows that the air quality in Delhi has been recorded at 397 points, which is just three points below the severe level. The current air quality levels is also the highest pollution levels that have been recorded in this season. Authorities stated that as the neighbouring states continue stubble burning, the air quality which is already at the brink of turning severe as of Tuesday morning may soon intensify.

The CPCB data also claimed that severe air quality has been recorded at seventeen areas across the national capital. Heavy stubble burning over the last 24 hours along with calm winds has been attributed as the main reason for the deterioration of air quality by the Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research. SAFAR stated that the Air Quality Index over the next three days is likely to increase and reach higher levels. It is due to the local calm winds and heavy biomass burning in the past 24 hours that the levels are increasing gradually, according to SAFAR.

Satellite imageries of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have spotted a large number of biomass fire spots in the neighbouring states of Delhi. It is because of this that the Air Quality of Delhi in the next 2 days is likely to remain close to the very poor category. IITM also stated that the dispersal of pollutants is not possible due to the prevailing meteorological conditions and moderate ventilation index and low wind speed.

Meanwhile, the residents of NCR woke up to a misty morning with temperature touching 16.5 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department officials have said that the there is no chance of rainfall and the sky shall remain clear.