Stubble burning age-old practice, govt must order ‘yagya’ to please rain god Indra: UP minister Sunil Bharala

Uttar Pradesh minister Sunil Bharala. (Photo/ANI)

UP minister Sunil Bharala on stubble burning: As air pollution index in Delhi and a few other northern cities continue to remain hazardous, a minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet has urged the government to organise ‘yagya‘ to please the rain god Indra to make the air clean. Minister Sunil Bharala described stubble burning, which is being blamed for turning Delhi into a gas chamber, as a natural phenomemon.

Bharala said criticising the farmers for stubble burning was uncalled for.

“Farmers have always practiced stubble burning, it’s a natural system. Repeated criticism of it is unfortunate. Governments should hold ‘yagya’ to please Indra God, as done traditionally. He (Indra) will set things right,” Bharala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh minister’s remark has come at a time when Delhi and adjoining regions are facing health emergency owing to severe air pollution. Delhi and its satellite towns like Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad recorded air quality in ‘severe plus’ category at several places.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once again took to Twitter to blame neighbouring states for Delhi’s condition.

“Pollution has reached unbearable levels across North India. Delhi government has taken many steps. Delhiites have made many sacrifices. Delhi suffering for no fault of theirs. Punjab CM also expressed concern. Centre should take immediate steps two provide relief. We will support Centre in all initiatives,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Over 30 flights were diverted from Delhi today due to poor visibility. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked all schools to remain close till Tuesday. Schools have also been shut in the neighbouring Ghaziabad district till further orders.

The Delhi government had decided to shut all schools on Friday after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a “public health emergency”.