Delhi pollution: Air quality remains ‘poor’ in national capital (File photo)

The national capital woke up to a hazy and misty morning on Sunday with minimum temperature recorded at 9.0 degree Celsius, the season’s average, the weather office said.

“There was mist and shallow haze in the morning along with smog. The sky will remain clear with no chances of rainfall,” an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

READ ALSO | Rajasthan Election 2018: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi, ‘What kind of Hindu are you’

The pollution level in Delhi however improved to “poor” with Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 298 while the prominant air pollutants remained PM 2.5 and PM 10, according to CPCB.

According to IMD, the day’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, as per the season.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average while the minimum temperature remained at 10 degrees Celsius.