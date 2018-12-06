Delhi pollution: Air quality in NCR remains in ‘very poor’ category (File photo)

It was a cold Thursday morning in the national capital with the air quality remaining ‘very poor’ as the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the Met said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93 per cent, an unfavourable condition for pollutants to disperse.

The sky will remain clear throughout the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The average PM2.5 readings at 9 a.m. was recorded at 186 micrograms per cubic metre while the average PM10 readings at the time were 346 micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi: According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 are at 241 and 246 respectively, in Lodhi Road. Both fall in ‘Poor’ category. pic.twitter.com/uu2DJqK72c — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degree Celsius, the season’s average.