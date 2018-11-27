Delhi pollution update: Air quality in national capital dips to ‘very poor’ levels

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi continued to breathe ‘very poor’ air with the AQI (Air Quality Index) being at 358.

It was a misty morning here on Tuesday with the air quality dipping to very poor levels with haze, as the Met recorded the minimum temperature at 10.7 degree Celsius, a notch above average.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy, but there is no chance of any rainfall,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said adding that there was shallow fog at day break.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi continued to breathe ‘very poor’ air with the AQI (Air Quality Index) being at 358. The major air pollutants were PM 2.5 and PM 10.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 93 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees, a notch above season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.5 degree Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.