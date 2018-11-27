Delhi pollution: Air quality dips after unusual improvement, officials warn of deterioration in next 2 days

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 9:41 AM

Delhi pollution: After a day of 'unusual improvement', air quality in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday returned to 'very poor' and 'severe' categories in many areas as wind speeds reduced.

delhi, delhi pollution, delhi air quality, air quality in Delhi, Air Quality Index, Air Quality Index delhi, India newsThe CPCB data revealed that AQI in NCR’s three areas has recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while it was ‘poor’ in 21 other areas. (PTI)

Delhi pollution: After a day of ‘unusual improvement’, air quality in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday returned to ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories in many areas as wind speeds reduced. According to the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 are currently in the ‘poor’ category at 248 and 250 respectively, in the Lodhi Road area. Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the overall air quality index (AQI) in the city on Monday was 343, that falls in the ‘very poor’ category. Officials have warned of further deterioration over the next 2 days.

The CPCB data revealed that AQI in NCR’s three areas has recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while it was ‘poor’ in 21 other areas. The air quality in the Anand Vihar and Mundaka areas were recorded to be in the ‘severe’ category. The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 194, and the PM10 level was recorded at 354, according to PTI.

Among other areas, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality where AQI fell to ‘severe’ category at 415. The CPCB data further stated that AQI in Noida and Faridabad have been registered to be in the ‘very poor’ category, while that in Gurgaon remains in the ‘poor’ category.

SAFAR, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting agency stated that due to a gradual increase in the pollution level for the next two days, the air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category. It added that the contribution from stubble biomass has “almost seized”. The SAFAR report stated that the sky is likely to be hazy/cloudy and all the other meteorological factors are unfavourable and likely to remain so today and tomorrow.

