Delhi police’s new district Outer North to function from Tuesday

By: | Published: December 31, 2018 11:00 PM

Apart from a new police district, 15 new police stations begin functioning from Tuesday.

The new district will have eight police stations, including Narela, Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, Samai Pur Badli, Bawana, Shahbad Dairy, Swaroop Nagar and Bhalswa Dairy, they said.

 

Delhi Police’s new district named as Outer North will beginning functioning from the first day of the new year, officials said Monday. The new district has been carved out from existing Rohini, Northwest and Outer districts. Gaurav Sharma, additional DCP of Rohini, 2009 IPS batch, will officiate as DCP outer north till further orders. The new district will have eight police stations, including Narela, Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, Samai Pur Badli, Bawana, Shahbad Dairy, Swaroop Nagar and Bhalswa Dairy, they said.

Apart from a new police district, 15 new police stations begin functioning from Tuesday. With this, the total number of police stations here will rise to 178, police said. The newly created 15 police stations, include Shastri Park and Dayal Pur of Northeast district, Patparganj Industrial Area and Shakarpur of East district, Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj of Southeast district, Tigri and Maidan Garhi of south district, Mohan Garden of Dwarka district, Raj Park of Outer district, Prem Nagar and Budh Vihar of Rohini district, Narela Industrial Area of Outer North district, Wazirabad of North district and Kishangarh of Southwest district, an official release said.

Advertisement

