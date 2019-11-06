‘Darkest Day in Independent India’: Bar Council of India slams Delhi Police protest outside headquarters

Lawyers protest outside Saket Court. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Police vs Lawyers: The brawl between Delhi Police and lawyers, which was triggered last Saturday following a minor altercation over parking space at the Tis Hazari Court campus, seems far from winding up. Amid a continuing blame game between both sides, the Bar Council of India has described Tuesday’s protests held by hundreds of cops outside the Delhi Police Headquarters as the ‘darkest day in the history of independent India’. The BCI said that the over 11-hour siege of the Police Headquarters appeared to be politically motivated.

“We have seen media reports on yesterday’s unruly mob, protests and filthy slogans by Delhi Police. It was the darkest day in the history of independent India. Certainly, it seemed like a politically managed move and it is very sad,” news agency ANI quoted a statement issued by the Bar Council of India, as saying.

The lawyers’ body demanded that the ‘guilty’ policemen should be arrested within a week failing which it will be forced to resort to agitation.

“Our demand is to arrest the guilty police officials within a period of 1 week, failing which we shall resort to peaceful ‘dharnas’ for the arrest of these people and for proper disciplinary action against them. The Bar stands united,” the statement said. Earlier in the day, dozens of lawyers gathered outside the Rohini and Saket district courts condemning the agitation by police personnel. Protests were also held at Dwarka and Karkardooma courts, bringing work to a grinding halt. The agitation took a dramatic turn in the afternoon when at least two lawyers attempted suicide.

A lawyer, identified as Ashish, tried self-immolation and poured kerosene on himself, while another lawyer, identified as Pradeep Kadyan, climbed on the Rohini Court building threatening to commit suicide.