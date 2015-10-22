Delhi police turning into a gang of professional criminals: AAP

Stepping up its attack on Delhi Police after High Court’s stricture over the alleged custodial death of 35-year-old Shahnawaz Chaudhary, AAP today demanded sacking of its Commissioner B S Bassi.

“The HC too noticed the way Delhi police is trying to manipulate with the evidence and are harassing the witnesses. The court also called it an unfortunate incident and have ordered the SIT to file the complete report by next date,” AAP’s Delhi unit secretary Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

“If we take note of incidents that happened in Delhi in the past few days, it seems that the Delhi Police is turning into a gang of professional criminals,” AAP spokesperson Deepak Bajpai said.

On September 7, Chaudhary died under mysterious circumstances after trying to intervene in a road-side scuffle between a couple and the police in Nand Nagri area.

Yesterday, anguished over the alleged custodial death, the Delhi High Court said custodial torture is a “naked violation of human dignity” and a “degradation” that destroys self esteem of the victim and does not even spare his personality. Justice Siddharth Mridul, who became emotional while dictating the order, said, “deaths in police custody are a recurring phenomena”.

When asked about the High Court’s direction, Police Commissioner B S Bassi said a case of murder has been registered in connection with the incident on the basis of the judicial inquiry report.

“Delhi Police believes in the observance of human rights. Our functioning has always been in accordance with statutes,” said Bassi.