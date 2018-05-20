Delhi police to airlines: Inform us immediately in case of offloading passengers

Delhi police on Saturday wrote a letter to the airlines asking them to share details if they offload any passenger because of problems with their documents. (Reuters)

Delhi police on Saturday wrote a letter to the airlines asking them to share details if they offload any passenger because of problems with their documents. The letter has been written to the station managers of airlines operating at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport’s terminals 2 and 3. The Delhi police also added that offloading an airlines passenger without informing police is a cognizable offence. According to a report by The Indian Express, the matter regarding the same was discussed in a meeting held last week between representatives of Delhi Police, airlines, DIAL and CISF.

“Delhi Police raised an issue which has come to light. Some airline staff, while scrutinising travel documents, discover that they were forged, tampered, falsified and not in conformity with the required set of documents. But instead of informing Delhi Police, they themselves offload passengers and allow them to leave the airport freely,” a senior Delhi police official told IE.

The Delhi police had sent the letter after the meeting gets concluded. It cited a case from 2016.

“In 2016, an FIR was registered by Varinder Kumar, who had alleged that two persons allegedly took Rs 24 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada for a job, and gave him a fake visa. He booked a ticket and reached Terminal 3, but was informed by officials at the boarding counter that his visa was forged. He was later allowed to leave the building after officials noted down his details,” police sources said to IE.

The incident came to light only after the registration of an FIR by Varinder Kumar.

The Delhi police also said a legal action will be taken against the concerned staff if they failed to report. “Travelling or attempting to travel on forged documents is an offence… Under no circumstances should such an offence be left unreported. Failure to comply with the directions will attract legal action.”