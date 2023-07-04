From installing hundreds of CCTVs to deploying personnel along the route, the Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in view of the Kanwar Yatra which commenced on Tuesday.

The Northeast unit of the Delhi Police on Tuesday has made arrangements to deploy around 1,000 personnel and install over 300 CCTV cameras in temples and along the routes that would be taken by devotees during the holy month of Shravan.

“We have made sufficient arrangement to maintain peace and harmony among the devotees especially as they pass through sensitive regions… we will be deploying around 1,000 police personnel and 960 civil defence officials while 15 companies of paramilitary force will also be deployed,” DCP Tirkey was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

In addition to this, around 1,000 barricades have also been procured to secure the designated route taken by the devotees in order to avoid any communal disturbance.

A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi every year and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year the number is expected to be around 15 to 20 lakh.

Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory stating that elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwariyas and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public has been put in place.

“The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty. During this period of Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution,” the advisory said.