Delhi Police takes Rohit Shekhar’s wife into custody for interrogation

By: | Updated: April 21, 2019 11:35 PM

The Delhi Police on Sunday took into custody Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife Apoorva and two house helps for interrogation.

Rohit Shekhar Tiwari , nd tiwariRohit Shekhar Tiwari (File photo: PTI)

The Delhi Police on Sunday took into custody Rohit Shekhar Tiwari’s wife Apoorva and two house helps for interrogation.

Sources said police are looking at Apoorva as the prime suspect in the murder case.

The Delhi Police Thursday registered a case of murder into the death of Rohit Shekhar, hours after his autopsy report stated that he died of asphyxia due to strangulation. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

The Crime Branch had questioned Apoorva for over eight hours on Saturday at Rohit Shekhar’s residence in South Delhi’s Defence Colony area, they said.

On Sunday, Rohit Shekhar’s mother Ujjawla hit out at Apoorva and her parents alleging they had their eyes on his property.

“Apoorva’s family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons — Siddharth and Rohit — because this house is nearer to the Supreme Court where Apoorva was practising law,” she said.

Refuting rumours that Rohit and Apoorva met in the Supreme Court complex, Ujjawla said that they both had met in Lucknow through a matrimonial website in 2017.

They were seeing each other for a year and later took a break in between. Rohit Shekhar maintained distance from her and said he did not want to marry her, she said.

They were not in touch from January to March, 2018. But on April 2 they came to me and expressed their wish to get married, Ujjwala said.

They also discussed mutual divorce several times and later decided to end their marriage in June, she added.

Ujjwala said Apoorva was also against giving a share of property to son of Rajiv Kumar, a relative and aide of Tiwari.

Apoorva always had issues with Rajiv and his wife, Ujjawla said, adding that reports of Rohit Shekhar having affair with Rajiv’s wife is “baseless and false”.

Also read: Rohit Shekhar murder: Cops quiz wife of ND Tiwari’s son for 8 hours

“My elder son Siddharth expressed his wish to give a share to Rajiv’s son Kartik Raj but Apoorva was disappointed and expressed her displeasure over this,” she said.

Rohit died on April 16 under mysterious circumstances.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi Police takes Rohit Shekhar’s wife into custody for interrogation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition