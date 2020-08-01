Delhi Police suspends 36 personnel for failing to report on time

The personnel have been suspended till further orders, a senior police officer said.
The Delhi Police on Saturday suspended 36 of its own personnel for failing to join duty on time on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, officials said.
The personnel were posted in northwest district of Delhi Police.
“On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the police officers had to report by 5 am, but they did not report till 6.30 am, following which they have been suspended,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.
The personnel have been suspended till further orders, a senior police officer said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.