Delhi Police stops yatra for unity and to ‘save’ constitution, detains participants

A march for unity of the country and to “save” the Constitution was allegedly stopped by Delhi Police and some participants were detained near Gandhi Smriti on Thursday. The ‘Bharat Jodo Samvidhan Bachao Yatra’ was scheduled to begin from Gandhi Smriti museum near Rajghat here on Thursday morning but police denied permission and detained its participants, Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said.

The ‘yatra’ to visit various parts of the country was planned by social and political activists including Yadav, Narmada Bacaho Andolan leader Dr Sunilam and leaders of various political parties.

“Permission was taken for the Yatra. But, the police all of a sudden denied permission yesterday. The participants of Yatra were misbehaved (with), detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station,” Yadav said in a tweet.

A senior police officer said a few persons were detained as they tried to take out the march without permission.