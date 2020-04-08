Delhi Police step up vigil, put up posters urging Muslims to stay indoors on Shab-e-Barat

Muslims visit graveyards to remember their relatives on the occasion. The festival is being observed today on April 8.

Posters have been put up by Delhi Police in the national capital, urging Muslims to stay indoors and follow lockdown restrictions on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, news agency ANI reported. It asked them not to gather near mosques or in streets for Shab-e-Barat in the wake of the coronavirus threat.

On Twitter as well, the Delhi Police shared a poster urging people to support them in the fight against COVID-19 by staying indoors. Several posters have been put up around the city urging people not to step out of their homes to ensure safety of their loved ones and others.

“Youth and parents, pay attention! This Shab-e-Barat, please don’t step out of your homes. Help us in the fight against Covid-19,” one of the posters in the capital’s Bengali Market area reads.

“The lockdown will remain in force on April 8 and 9, 2020 on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat,” it adds.

Meanwhile, police said they have reached out to the local clerics and community leaders to urge people to stay indoors and follow the restrictions.

Earlier on Tuesday, senior police officials of all districts held meetings with religious leaders. Police said elaborate security arrangements are also in place to prevent any gathering.

“Meetings were held with Imams to persuade people not to come out of their homes and observe the occasion solemnly,” Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), tweeted.

Today is the 15th day of the 21-day pan-India lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to check the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown is scheduled to end on April 14.

According to the Delhi Health Department, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has mounted to 576 and 7 people have lost their lives. The Union Home Ministry said that the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 149 and the number of cases to 5,194 in the country on Wednesday. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 4,643, as many as 401 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated. The total number of cases include 70 foreign nationals.