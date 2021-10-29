Delhi Police starts removing barricades from Tikri border; key roads set to open

So far, four layers of the barricades at the Tikri border have been removed.

The Delhi Police has started removing barricades placed on the roads at the Tikri border. The roads at the border point were blocked due to ongoing farmers’ agitation against three new farm laws. The decision to remove barricades came after Supreme Court observation that farmers have a right to protest but the roads cannot be blocked for an indefinite period. The farmer unions had contended that the police were responsible for the blockade at the Delhi borders.

After the January 26 violence, the police had put multiple layers of barricades on the roads, complete with giant nails and huge concrete blocks as thousands of farmers had tried to enter the national capital.

So far, four layers of the barricades at the Tikri border have been removed. Some videos of the police removing barricades using the JCB machines have been doing rounds on social media. Once the barricades are removed, some key roads will be open for the public.

A PTI report said that Delhi Police is likely to remove barricades from Singhu and Ghazipur border as well in the coming days.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the three borders points — Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur — protesting the Centre’s three farm laws since November 26, 2020. While the farmers’ unions alleged that the police were responsible for the blockade as it suits them to allow a feeling among citizens that farmers are blocking the road, the Centre said there was an oblique purpose behind the protests.

Recently, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), whose supporters and office-bearers led by Rakesh Tikait, was seen removing their tents from the roads at the borders.