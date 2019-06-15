Delhi Police respond to Arvind Kejriwal’s criticism over law and order problem, cite figures

Within an hour of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request to the Lieutenant Governor to make an intervention to check the law and order situation in the national capital after five murders in the city in that last 24 hours, the Delhi Police responded sharply to the attacks of AAP leader with recent crime data and claimed that crime rates had drastically come down. "Five murders in Delhi in the last 24 hours is an extremely serious situation. I appeal to Lieutenant Governor & the Home Ministry to urgently look into the law and order situation of the national capital," Kejriwal tweeted on Friday evening. Kejriwal's tweet came in the wake of five murders reported in the last 24 hours. In all the cases, the accused had shot the victim. The Chief Minister's tweet did not go down well with the Delhi Police which was quick to respond. Within an hour, the city police put the data on its official Twitter handle which indicated that the crime in Delhi was on a decline. The police said that personal enmity was the reason behind all the four of the five murders which he was talking about. "The murders have been confirmed to be personal enmity-related. The overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5%, crime by use of firearms is down by 5.65% and crime against women is down by 11.5%." the Delhi Police said in a tweet. The department then tagged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the end of the tweet. The murders have all been confirmed to be personal enmity related. Accused previously known to victim & already arrested in some cases. Overall heinous crime in 2019 is down by 10.5% Crime by use of fire arms is down by 5.65% Crime against women is down by 11.5%@ArvindKejriwal \u2014 Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 14, 2019 Kejriwal and Centre have been at the loggerheads over the share of power in Delhi. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, there is a division of power between the Central government and the city government. The law and order situation falls under the ambit of the Central government and the Delhi Police reports directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Kejriwal has been demanding that Delhi be accorded the status of a state and the city government should have the right over police and other subjects. The city witnessed five murders in the last 24 hours. While Outer Delhi witnessed two murders in separate instances, two men were shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in East Delhi's Nandnagari area. The fifth murder was reported from Vikaspuri area. In the first two cases, according to police, while the victim in the first case was shot dead over a financial dispute, the victim in another case was shot dead due to personal enmity. In Nandnagari, two men identified as Khurvesh and Kanchi were shot dead. According to police, Khurvesh was named in 41 cases and marked as a bad character in records. Kanchi used to work as a driver with a doctor and was merely accompanying Khurvesh, his neighbour when the two were killed. Kanchi does not have a criminal record. Police said that it seems like a case of personal enmity. In the fifth case of murder, police said that unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old Amit Kochar in West Delhi\u2019s Vikaspuri.