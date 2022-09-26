Delhi Police recreate how conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar operated from prison  

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in Delhi’s Tihar prison in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, had allegedly been running his operation from inside the jail, the Delhi police said on Monday, hinting at the involvement of some police officials as well. In order to document his modus operandi from within the cell, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi police recreated the whole sequence of Chandrashekhar meeting actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sophia Singh inside Tihar.

Earlier, both Singh and Tamboli had approached the Delhi police after suspecting Chandrashekhar, EOW Special CP Ravindra Yadav told news agency ANI. Despite their suspicions, Chandrashekhar still manage to lure them with a promise of meaty roles. “He is a master of deception as he still managed to make the actors believe that he would recruit them from inside the jail,” the officer told ANI. Recreating the whole modus operandi, Yadav told news agency ANI that the two actresses were offered roles in movies by Chandrashekhar from inside the prison.

Providing further clarity, the officer told ANI that Chandrashekhar used to draw people not only with money but also won them over with his confidence.

After Chandrashekhar was found operating from the prison, the EOW wanted to understand how he was able to run his extortion racket from inside the prison. “The crime scene was recreated with two actresses, Nikita Tamboli and Sophia Singh. They had met Sukesh inside the Number 1 Jail. They were introduced to Sukesh by Pinky Irani,” the officer was quoted as saying to ANI. As a part of gathering evidence to be submitted to the court, the EOW carefully videographed the whole sequence from the actresses meeting Chandrashekhar to where all did they meet him.

Earlier in the day, actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail by Delhi’s Patiala Court, while the court sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Fernandez’s permanent bail plea. While the ED had accused Fernandez of accepting expensive gifts and jewelleries from Chandrashekhar despite knowing of his criminal past, Fernandez told the central probing agency that she had no clue of who Chandrashekhar was as he had introduced himself as someone hailing from an influential political family in Chennai.

Chandrashekhar, a resident of Bengaluru, ran a Rs 200 crore extortion racket from Delhi’s Rohini jail when he had tried to cheat Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi on the pretext of releasing her husband on bail.