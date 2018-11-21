Delhi Police puts capital on high alert over presence of two suspected JeM terrorists

Delhi has been put on high alert following intelligence inputs that two suspected Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have entered the national capital. According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, locals have been asked to remain alert and inform the police if they come across any suspicious movements.

Cops have also released a photograph of the suspected terrorists believed to be in Delhi. The photo shows two men in beards and clad in kurta and religious headgear posing next to a milestone stating – Delhi 360 km, Ferozepur 9 km.

Police said that they have stepped up the vigil including in Paharganj area near New Delhi railway station and asked civilians to reach out to security officials directly in case they notice have any information.

“Anybody who spots them is requested to call the Paharganj police station on 011-23520787 or 011-2352474,” the advisory said.

The advisory was issued three days after a grenade attack at a religious event in Punjab claimed three lives. The state was immediately put on high alert and barricading was done at all entry points to nab the culprits.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence wing had last week issued a note stating that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists have entered Punjab and are heading towards Delhi. They alert was issued days after four unidentified men looted an Innova from Madhopur on a gunpoint.