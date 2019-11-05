Unprecedented! Cops protest outside Delhi Police HQ against assault by lawyers, demand Commissioner to step in

Delhi Police personnel protesting outside headquarters. (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Police, lawyers clash: The ruckus between the Delhi Police and lawyers, which was triggered after a violent clash between the two sides at Tiz Hazari court premises last week, is refusing to die down. A day after a policeman was thrashed by lawyers outside the Saket Court Complex, hundreds of cops took to the streets demanding justice.

Delhi Police personnel held a protest outside their own headquarters at ITO on Tuesday, hampering movement of traffic on the busy intersection. The protest during morning rush hour triggered a massive traffic jam on Vikas Marg and nearby areas.

A DCP-level officer reached the spot to pacify the agitating policemen, however, they demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik should break his silence and come out in support of his ‘family’. Top police officials have been tight-lipped about the series of events while the IPS Association has come out strongly in support of the policemen who were targetted by unruly lawyers.

On the other hand, advocates in the Delhi High Court and all six district courts abstained from judicial work on Monday in protest against last Saturday’s incident. The Bar Council of India has appealed for resumption of work in all lower courts.

#WATCH Delhi: Police personnel raise slogans of “we want justice” outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO. They are protesting against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/XFAbQn2gay — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

At least 20 police personnel and a number of advocates were injured and many vehicles vandalised and set on fire on November 2 during the clashes at Tis Hazari Court. Six cases have been registered in connection with incident which were later transferred to Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the violence, the Delhi High Court held a special hearing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India has written to the High Court seeking immediate arrest of responsible police officials. The letter also demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge.