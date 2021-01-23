  • MORE MARKET STATS

Farmer protests: Delhi Police permits ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on January 26, say farmer leaders

Jan 23, 2021

According to leaders, farmers have reached on an agreement with the police over the route on which this tractor rally will be held.

farmers tractor rallyFile Photo

Farmer protests: The Delhi Police has granted permission for ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on January 26, farmer leaders said on Saturday.

According to the farmer leaders, farmers have reached an agreement with Delhi Police over the route on which this tractor rally will be held.

“Tractor parades will likely start from Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu border points. The details about the route will be finalised tonight,” say protesting farmer leaders.

More details to follow.

