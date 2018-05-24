FinMin rules out pay revision for Delhi Police, says MHA didn’t consider proposal in ‘right perspective’

The Finance Minister has turned down a proposal of the Home Ministry to revise the pay scales of the Delhi Police. In its communication to the MHA, the Finance Ministry sought a proper justification behind this move. The MHA had in December last year moved the Finance Ministry seeking revision in the pay scales of Delhi Police. It had urged the Finance Ministry to revise the salary of Delhi Police to bring them on par with the officials of the CBI and IB.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi Police had last year requested the MHA to revise their salary. The MHA had then sent the file to the Department of Expenditure under the Finance Ministry.

In its letter to the MHA, the Finance Ministry said that it has examined the recommendation but it needs more clarification on several points. “It appears that the MHA has not yet considered the proposal in the right perspective and, as such, the MHA is requested to consider the proposal after clarifying several points,” Balachandran BS, under secretary, Department of Expenditure, said in the letter.

Balachandran argued that the Seventh Pay Commission had only recommended higher pay scales for the CBI and IB, not the Delhi Police, suggesting it had not found it justified in recommending higher pay scales for the Delhi Police staff. The Finance Ministry official noted that the pay scales of inspectors and DSPs in all Union Territories are the same. He said in such a scenario, revising the pay scales of only Delhi Police will lead to repercussions in UTs. “If pay scales in the Delhi Police have to be revised, will it not lead to repercussions in these Union Territories,” he asked the MHA in his letter.

He also asked the MHA about the pay scales of sub-inspectors and higher posts in the Central Armed Police Forces. He said that the even after reconsidering the matter, if it feels that the hike should be given to the Delhi Police, “it may send back the proposal to the department with clear justification and comments with approval from the Home Ministry”. He said that any change in the pay scales will require Finance Minister’s consent.

The Home Ministry had last year cleared a proposal to add 15,000 more police personnel to the Delhi Police’s then current strength of 85,000. In all Union Territories across the country, the Home Minister has direct control over the police.