Delhi Police lodge FIR after ‘inflammatory slogans’ raised at Jantar Mantar protest, probe underway

The march was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay.

The Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons today in connection with the incident in which ‘inflammatory, anti-Muslim slogans’ were allegedly raised at Jantar Mantar yesterday. The FIR has been registered under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups). The slogans were raised during a march against colonial-era laws.

“FIR registered against unknown persons after a video emerged showing inflammatory slogans being raised at Jantar Mantar during a march for “Colonial Laws & Make Uniform Laws” yesterday…People who had gathered there had no permission. It has come to our notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans. We also received a video. We’ve registered FIR & we’re carrying out further investigation. Necessary action will be taken,” said DCP New Delhi Deepak Yadav.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the rally organisers had no permission and the police had also added Sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 51 for violation of DDMA Act for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The march was called by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay. However, he tried to disassociate himself from the sloganeering incident. After the video of the incident went viral, Upadhyay today sent a text message to the Delhi Police claiming that some people had tried to malign his event, reported the IE. He also claimed to have left the venue when the event ended at 12.15 pm.

Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed demanded action against Upadhyay. “The rally at Jantar Mantar where hate speech and anti-muslim slogans were raised was called by BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. It has been captured on video. Will Delhi Police arrest him for instigating hate against minorities or will he get a pass too like Kapil Mishra!” said Mohamed.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also demanded stern action in this regard. “What a disgrace to read of an unauthorised BJP demonstration where communal slogans & hate speech were voiced…Expecting exemplary action from Delhi Police — only stern action & condign punishment will prevent such misbehaviour recurring,” he said.

However, Upadhyay reacted to his tweet demanding that the MP should get a bill passed in Parliament against communal people. “Dear Tharoor Ji, IPC of 1860 is very bad and that’s why people are not afraid of the law. The law is bad that’s why the one who claims to destroy the Hindus in 15 minutes is sitting in the assembly. Why don’t you introduce a bill in Parliament to confiscate 100% property of religious fanatics and give 10 to 20 years of imprisonment?” he said.

Upadhyay also said that he has lodged a complaint with Delhi Police to check the veracity of the video and take strict action against those who spread religious hysteria.