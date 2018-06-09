Delhi police kill 4 members of Rajesh Bharti gang in a fierce encounter at Chhattarpur; 3 policemen injured

In the encounter, as many as four criminals were reported to be injured. The encounter was carried by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Chhattarpur area of the capital.

In a major encounter between Delhi police and members of Rajesh Bharti gang reported from New Delhi, as many as four criminals were reported to be killed. The encounter was carried by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Chhattarpur area of the capital. The criminals were reported to be absconding from a Haryana jail. According to news agency PTI, three police personnel also sustained injuries. The accused, suspected to be members of the Rajesh Bharti gang, were injured in the encounter and were taken to a nearby hospital. However, as per the police official, the injured who were brought to the hospital were declared dead.

Rajesh Bharti is a criminal wanted in several cases and had fled away from the custody of Haryana Police. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest.

Further details are awaited.