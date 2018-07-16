Delhi Police incompetent, can’t protect citizens, says Aam Aadmi Party

Supporters of AAP (Reuters)

In the wake of a 17-year-old girl committing suicide inside a police station here, Delhi’s ruling AAP on Monday slammed the security men, saying the failure to protect someone’s life inside a police station proves their incompetence. “This incident has shocked not just Delhi but the whole country. The police, which is responsible to protect the citizens, especially the women, is completely incompetent. It failed to protect a minor girl inside a police station,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena told the media here.

The incident took place on Sunday night when a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at Tilak Vihar Police Post in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. Calling it a “failure of law and order”, AAP’s Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh asked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and the Delhi Police Commissioner to own responsibility.

“This shows the complete failure of law and order in the city. When you can’t protect someone even inside a police station, then one can imagine the state of the whole city. Rajnath Singh, LG and the police commissioner have to take the responsibility and tell people about the course of the investigation they are going to take. “I think, just to cover up the case, they have suspended two constables whereas the in-charge of that police station is responsible for what happened,” he said.

Atishi also asked the police and the Centre to explain the detention of a minor girl and “locking her inside a room.”

“Since Delhi Police is answerable to the Centre, we want to know what was a minor girl doing at a police station at 1.30 a.m? Why was she isolated and locked inside? Why did the police abandon their post when they found the girl hanging and why hasn’t the in-charge of that police station been suspended?” she said.

Calling the incident a “custodial death,” Atishi said that similar incidents have happened in the past, and that is one reason why the AAP is demanding full statehood for Delhi. She also implored Rajnath Singh to pay more attention to Delhi and its problems instead of only being “concerned about the issues in Chhattisgarh and Kashmir”.