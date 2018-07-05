Delhi Police head constable suspended for selling rescued cattle to slaughterhouse

Delhi Police head constable suspended for selling rescued cattle to slaughterhouses ( Image: IE)

Delhi Police on Wednesday suspended a head constable after he allegedly sold cattle to a slaughterhouse. The cattle were rescued during a police raid in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas and further probe regarding the same is underway. Speaking to The Indian Express, Romil Baaniya, DCP (South) said that action will be taken after the submission of the final enquiry report. “Further action will be taken once we get the final enquiry report,” Baaniya told IE.

According to reports, a police team had initiated a raid on July 1, 2018, after receiving a tip-off from Gaurav Gupta. Gupta used to work as an animal welfare officer. During the raid, the police team rescued 10 buffaloes and five calves. One of them died. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Hauz Khas police station had directed the head constable to shift all the animals including the carcass to Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Tis Hazari.

Instead of shifting animals, the head constable took all of them to a slaughterhouse in East Delhi’s Ghazipur. In Ghazipur, the accused police official allegedly sold five buffaloes and exchanged the carcass for a calf. Investigators claimed that the accused head constable had confessed this to Gupta. “He was asked to retrieve the cattle but police found they had been slaughtered,” claimed a police officer.