  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Police files charge sheet in Rohini court shootout case

The assailants, who were from the rival gang, opened fire at undertrial Gogi inside a courtroom where a murder case was being heard against him on September 24.

Written By PTI
The incident had happened inside courtroom number 207 presided by Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh. (Representative image)
The incident had happened inside courtroom number 207 presided by Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh. (Representative image)

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against seven accused in a case related to the shootout in the Rohini court in which jailed gangster Jitender Gogi and two assailants dressed as lawyers were killed.

The assailants, who were from the rival gang, opened fire at undertrial prisoner Gogi inside a courtroom where a murder case was being heard against him on September 24. The duo were then killed in a swift police counter-fire.

The charge sheet, filed on December 20, named gangsters Tillu and Naveen Bali, Umang Yadav, Vinay Yadav, Ashish Yadav and the two deceased — Rahul K and Jagdeep Jagga — as accused.

The police filed the final report for offences under sections 302 (murder), 120B (conspiracy), 353 (assault), 201 (destruction of evidence), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident had happened inside courtroom number 207 presided by Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh. In video footage of the shootout involving the two attackers, gunshots were heard and policemen and lawyers were seen in a scramble.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
Punjab drugs case: MHA issues lookout notice against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia