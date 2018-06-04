Delhi Police files charge sheet against Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav in a 2014 protest case

The matter relates to the protest staged by the accused after AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was taken into judicial custody when he refused to furnish a bail bond in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)

Delhi Police today filed a charge sheet in a court here against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav and others in a 2014 protest case. The final report filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal accused the 59 persons, including some AAP lawmakers and workers, of joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing that it has been commanded to disperse and disobedience to the order duly promulgated by a public servant. The court has posted the matter for taking consideration of the matter on July 5. The matter relates to the protest staged by the accused after AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was taken into judicial custody when he refused to furnish a bail bond in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.

A Delhi court had sent Kejriwal to two-day judicial custody in May 2014 after he refused to furnish the bail amount of Rs 10,000. With their leader in Tihar, party members and AAP supporters gathered outside the high-security jail to protest against the arrest and clashed with the police.