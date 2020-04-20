Delhi Police defends action in Northeast Delhi riots, Jamia violence cases, says arrests based on forensic evidence

Northeast Delhi was in the grip of violence over CAA. (Photo: ANI. File)

Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

The police’s reaction came after over 20 film personalities, including Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bhatt and Ratna Pathak Shah, on Sunday released a statement, raising their voice against the arrest of students and activists by Delhi Police for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and also demanded their release.

A civil rights group – Hum Bharat Ke Log – had last week condemned the arrest of two JMI students in connection with the Delhi riots and accused the police of “abusing the COVID-19 lockdown to silence those who oppose government policies”.

A group of lawyers had also written to chief justice of Delhi High Court over the issue of detention and arrest of people in connection with northeast Delhi violence during the lockdown period.

“While investigating Jamia and northeast (Delhi) riot cases, Delhi Police has done its job sincerely and impartially,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

“All the arrests made have been based on analysis of scientific and forensic evidence, including video footage, technical and other footprints,” it said.

Last year in December, police had allegedly entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus after protests over the CAA, being held a few metres away from the varsity, turned violent.

The Delhi Police is committed to upholding the rule of law and bringing conspirators, abettors and culprits of the Northeast Delhi riots to book and secure justice to victims, the police said.

Two Jamia Millia Islamia students — Meeran Haider and Safoora Zargar — were arrested for allegedly instigating communal violence in northeast Delhi in February that had claimed 53 lives and over 200 people were injured.

“It will not be deterred by the false propaganda and rumours floated by some vested elements who try to twist facts to their convenience,” the Delhi police said.