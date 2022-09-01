Delhi Police crack Rs 4 crore robbery case. Clue – Rs 100 Paytm transaction

Four men involved in a robbery case of Rs 4 crore were nabbed by Delhi Police from Jaipur. In about 24 hours, Delhi police pieced together several clues, including a Rs 100 transaction on Paytm, and collected footage from 200 CCTV cameras to solve the case, The Indian Express reported.

On Wednesday at around 4-5 am, four men posing as police personnel along with an associate robbed two courier company executives who were carrying two bags and a box containing valuable jewellery. Locals alerted the police after the robbers fled snatching the jewellery consignment valued at Rs 4 crore.

Police said that the complainant worked at a private courier company that specialises in delivering jewellery and artefacts. They stepped out of their office at 4:30 am to deliver the consignment to Chandigarh and Ludhiana. The four accused had waylaid them while they were enroute their vehicles.

Police said that the accused had been conducting a recee for the past 15 days. An accused had stopped at a tea stall to have tea. However, since he didn’t have money, he stopped a private cab driver and took Rs 100 from him, in return, transferring the money to him digitally.

The police collected all details from the cab driver and found that the transaction was via Paytm. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that they approached Paytm headquarters and found that the accused was a resident of Najafgarh.

Police teams were sent to Najafgarh and found that the accused along with his other associates had fled. However, the police got the phone numbers of the other accused and tracked them and found that they were all hiding in a flat in Rajasthan’s Jaipur where they were nabbed.

An FIR was registered against the accused, DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan told IE. Chauhan said that the robbers had waylaid the victims and started frisking them posing as police personnel. One accused was also in police uniform. The two accused then threw chilli powder in their eyes, and fled with the valuables.