Arvind Kejriwal govt announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for Delhi Police constable who succumbed to COVID-19

Delhi govt has announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the kin of Amit Kumar, Delhi Police constable died on Tuesday due to coronavirus. who died of COVID-19. Photo IE

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia to the kin of Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar who died of COVID-19. In a tweet shared today afternoon, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of Kumar and said his family will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore.

“Amit ji did not care for his life and kept serving us Delhi people. He got infected with corona and passed away. I pay homage to his sacrifice on behalf of all Delhi people,” he tweeted. “An ex gratia of Rs one crore will be given to his family,” Kejriwal said.

The CM’s office in a separate tweet lauded the constable for his service and expressed its deepest condolences to his family and friends.

“Delhi salutes Ct Amit, the brave Delhi Police official who lost his life to Corona while serving the people of Delhi. Hon. CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that Amit’s family will be provided Rs 1 crore ex-gratia,” it said.

Amit Kumar, 32, passed away on Tuesday hours after he complained about breathlessness, fever and cough. He was rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital by his family members and then taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where he was declared brought dead. His report came positive on Wednesday afternoon. Samples were collected before death.

Amit Kumar hailed from neighbouring Haryana’s Sonepat. He is survived by his wife and three-year-old son. He was posted at the Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi. Amit Kumar is the first Delhi Police personnel to have succumbed to the deadly virus.

According to reports, Amit Kumar showed no coronavirus symptoms till Monday evening. A few hours later, he started feeling uncomfortable and died within six hours.

The deadly virus has infected over 70 police officials in the national capital. Nine of them have been discharged after treatment.

