Delhi police cautions against rumours after migrant workers show ‘travel forms’

Delhi police on Saturday cautioned migrant labourers against a fake form being circulated through the social media after several of them reached police stations in Shahdara district to deposit the filled document thinking it would streamline the process for their travel to their home states.

The police urged the migrants to not believe in rumours and said no such form has been issued.

On Wednesday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in an order issued to all states and union territories that buses shall be used to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, students and other people stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown. Police officials say the migrant labourers must have gotten confused and taken the fake form at face value.

“It came to our notice when several migrant labourers mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh reached police stations of Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Geeta Colony to deposit filled forms. They started seeking details about transportation facility and urged us to inform them when the facility begins,” a senior police official said.

Gandhi Nagar, Geeta Colony and Krishna Nagar police station falls under Shahdara district and most of the migrant workers living in these jurisdiction work in markets of Gandhi Nagar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Gandhi Nagar) Siddharth Jain clarified in a video message that no such form has been issued by the administration.

The police said strict legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours through social media.