Delhi Police books cop for communally charged comments in social media post

The probe has been handed over to the special cell of the Delhi Police. (Representative image)

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against one of its constables for allegedly posting objectionable comments on a social media site relating to a particular community. The case has been registered against constable Sachin Bhati under section 153 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported news agency ANI. The constable allegedly uploaded a distasteful comment after the June 16 incident in the national capital, in which a quarrel between policemen and an autorickshaw driver in Mukherjee Nagar went viral. The post was later deleted from Bhati’s social media handle.

A complaint was filed at a police station in the national capital. The probe has been handed over to the special cell of the Delhi Police. The police had earlier told the Delhi High Court that it started a departmental probe against cops after the incident in Mukherjee Nagar. A division bench that was hearing a PIL seeking an independent investigation by the CBI or similar agency asked the police to file a report in four weeks. The court will next hear the case on September 2.

Also read: Kerala weather forecast: Heavy rainfall; red alert issued in some districts

A number of videos on violence between an autorickshaw driver and cops had gone viral in June this year. In one of the videos, cops were seen hitting the man and his son with batons, while in another, the driver could be seen running after policemen with a kirpan in his hand. The auto driver had allegedly attacked a cop with a kirpan.

Earlier this month, there were reports of tensions in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area after a fight took a communal turn over parking a scooter. A temple was also vandalised in the locality in the incident. A video of the incident surfaced which purportedly showing a man allegedly beaten up by some people over a parking issue.